According to the APA, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience some form of mental illness every year. If you have a mental illness you may have difficulty functioning in a number of areas, including at work.
If we know this, why aren’t we proactive in addressing mental or emotional well-being in the workplace? Discussing mental health can still carry a stigma for some, especially for baby boomers. Millennials and Gen Z’ers tend to be more open about discussing their mental health and have also been raised in an environment where it is more common and acceptable to get diagnosed and treated for mental health conditions.
The key, thus, becomes creating an environment where it is safe and acceptable for all to access support for their emotional well-being, so they feel better and function better.
Accessing support starts with a workplace culture shift. Employees take their lead from the leaders, so it is important to talk openly and regularly about supporting the emotional well-being of staff and ways to access support.
If leaders are open about their own struggles, taking a mental health day, feeling burned out, and prioritizing time for a vacation, that can model the behavior and make it feel safe for others to do the same.
Leaders also need training so they can be sensitive in the way they speak to their teams about mental health concerns and recognize warning signs and offer support to team members that are struggling.
Employees also need education to recognize their own signs and symptoms and to know what they can do to take better care of themselves and what resources they can access. Encourage folks to do some self-examination of their needs by completing questionnaires such as the Work Limitations Questionnaire, which measures the impact of chronic conditions on job performance, or the Brief Job Stress Questionnaire, designed to identify employees with psychological distress.
Alternatively, if an employee struggles with depression specifically they can measure the severity of symptoms with the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) or anxiety symptoms with the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD7) to determine if they should reach out for therapy and or medication management of symptoms.
Regular mental health newsletters covering quick and easily digestible snippets of information can be helpful. Lunch-and-learns or access to more detailed training can be offered.
Employees should know what resources and services are available to them through their Employee Assistance Plan (EAP) and feel safe that they can access services confidentially through their EAP. However, all EAPs are not created equal. Some may offer superficial mental health supports but when the employee goes to access services, they find providers are not easily accessible or services are limited.
As an organization it is important to investigate EAP options to make sure it really does offer easy access to mental health supports for employees and family members.
Also look at the variety of options offered. Look for in-person, telehealth and texting therapy options, and experience and expertise with a wide variety of mental health issues.
