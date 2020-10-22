Happy birthday today to Lib McDowell; and tomorrow to Chantal Battenberg, Herb Ohlwine, Carol Crawford Cripe, Eddie Arnold and Vince Glaser; Diane Geiger on the 24th; Dick Crawford, Jeff Schenher, Hedwig Pratt, Todd Patrick and Justin Cornewell on the 25th; Shane Christlieb, Dale Sade, Denna Rosswurm and Doris Horne on the 26th; Bob Lahr, Nathan Rosswurm, Donna Dell, David Murphy and Patricia Loeffler on the 27th; and to Paul Claxton, Elaine Gilbert, Mardell Rhoads and Laura Shank on the 28th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Jeff and Denna Rosswurm, and John and Nancy Richards; to Gerald and Kathryn Fleetwood on the 24th; and to Bill and Mary Lou Vaught on the 28th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Nut Day today, tomorrow is Boston Cream Pie Day, Food Day is the 24th, Greasy Food Day is the 25th, Pumpkin Day is the 26th, American Beer Day is the 27th and Animation Day is the 28th.
There is good in everything ... sometimes it just takes time to find it. Don’t be afraid to find it.
