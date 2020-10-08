Happy birthday today to Joline Lock, Andrew Jewell and Kelly Gaerte; tomorrow to Francesca Sollazzo, Joyce Fulk and Ruth Kiser; Bill Griffith, Ada Ramsey and Harold Norman. Larry Cearbaugh, Mike Bingham, Kody Poyser and Hugh Rohrer on the 10th; Paul Sade on the 11th; Mitchell Lahr on the 12th; Amanda Baughman on the 13th; and to Katy Krider and Baylee McCoy on the 14th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow Bill and Mary Lou Arnold, Nancy and Dan Poyser, and Jimmy and Beulah Allman; to Bill and Sue Lewis on the 10th; Jim and Kris Fry on the 11th; and to Bill and Rosemary Berry on the 12th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Pierogi Day today, tomorrow is Post Day, Angel Food Cake Day is the 10th, Sausage Pizza Day is the 11th, Farmer’s Day is the 12th, Kindness Matters Day is the 13th and Dessert Day is the 14th.
The weaker the argument, the stronger the words. It seems we get a lot of this lately — and it all seems to include foul language. The best arguments are those that inform and help — not just insult and hurt. A little kindness goes a long way!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.