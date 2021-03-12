I get a kick out of the TV commercial where “Captain Ahab” is helping a driver find a parking spot using his telescope, and when his plans are foiled he utters the expletive, “Oh, thunderation!” Does anyone else find that amusing? What’s not amusing to homeowners is all the new molehills in the yard that became visible when the snow melted. I won’t ask if you uttered an expletive.
I can’t tell you how many home remedies I’ve heard that are “sure-fire” ways to get rid of moles. Just what is the best method?
From a research-based perspective, Purdue Extension generally recommends one of two methods of mole control as being most effective. Most other methods would be considered either inconsistent or ineffective. No matter what method is chosen, nothing provides 100% results.
Trapping remains the most reliable method of mole control. However, it does take practice, patience, persistence, and perhaps a bit of luck. I often describe it as both an art and a science.
Mole traps are available at several local retailers. Harpoon traps, scissor traps, and choker traps are available. The harpoon trap has the trigger placed on the soil surface over a slightly depressed mole run. When triggered, spikes impale the mole vertically down. Scissor traps are placed in the mole run. A trigger in the middle of the trap enables the capture of the mole via scissor-like jaws whether he advances or retreats. Also called a choker loop trap, the choker trap captures and chokes the offending mole when the trigger is activated. Choose a well-used mole run to set one or more traps. In general, multiple traps will increase your chances of success. Of course, one advantage of trapping is that you know when you’ve been successful!
Until a few years ago, most mole baits had provided inconsistent results. However, a product introduced in recent years has shown effectiveness. It mimics a favorite food of moles: earthworms. When the poison gel-type “worm” is placed inside a mole run, the mole consumes the poison worm and later dies. The product contains the active ingredient bromethalin. Be sure to read and follow all label directions, and heed precautions, especially regarding curious pets. Several brand names now offer this product. The best results are usually obtained during the cold weather months when insect activity is at its lowest.
For the not-so-do-it-yourselfer, you can always hire someone to do the dirty work. You may search for a local Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/9788.htm (list your county, the animal, or other information to search). Of course, a fee is involved for their products and services.
A common misconception about mole control suggests that if you control grubs, you’ll take care of the moles. Grubs make up only a portion of the mole’s diet, which also includes earthworms and other soil animals. Moles may not move far from a treated lawn and may periodically re-invade the area in search of food or a mate.
Is there anything good about moles? Yes, they do have some redeeming qualities. They eat many soil insects, some of which are pests, including grubs, termites, and slugs. And, they aerate the soil, allowing deeper air and water penetration into the soil profile. Of course, these aren’t the first things you think of when you have mole runs in your yard.
For more information, ask your local Purdue Extension office for publication ADM-10-W, Moles, also available free online at www.edustore.purdue.edu. Indiana Department of Natural Resources also has information available on moles at http://in.gov/dnr/fishwild/5740.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.