Happy birthday today to Taylor Crawford; and tomorrow to Julie Ann Deck, Britt Shambaugh and Rick McCoy; Delores Blessing on the 21st; Lacey Pulley, Sherrie Brady, Shelly Davis, Gladith Hile, Pam Craig and Mark Tomlinson on the 22nd; Codie Traxler and Abigail Mickle on the 23rd; Jered Blanchard on the 24th; and to Stephane Greer, Paul Leazier and Skyler King on the 25th.
Happy anniversary this week to Mike and Beth Konger on the 22nd; Max and Vivian Depew on the 23rd; and Sue and Dennis Leazier on the 25th.
Other reasons to celebrate include the First Day of Spring today, tomorrow is Kick Butts Day, Common Courtesy Day is the 21st, Goof Off Day is the 22nd, Puppy Day is the 23rd, American Diabetes Association Alert Day is the 24th and Medal Of Honor Day is the 25th.
Spring is in the air, and the tulips are coming up. After a long, dreary winter; it is so nice to see the signs of spring all around. Take a moment, and enjoy them. It wont be long, and the hustle and bustle will be here as well. Enjoy ya’ll, and be safe out there!
