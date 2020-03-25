Happy birthday tomorrow to Al Digregory, twins Perry and Joel Childs, Pamela R. Craig and Phyllis Herendeen; to Carmen Horn and Tavin Ray on the 28th; Ryan Sollazzo on the 29th; Bob Allman, Helen Steinbarger, Kristin Hollopeter, Amy Mickle and Laura Lemish on the 30th; Ronald (Bub) Crawford, Kathy Leazier, Brandon Winebrenner and Jene Lemley on the 31st; and Kayla Crance and Willodean Shively on the 1st.
Happy anniversary to Brad and Donna Dell on the 29th; and to Donna and Mark Reichert on the 31st.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Spinach Day today, tomorrow is Manatee Appreciation Day, Something-On-A-Stick Day is the 28th, Mom and Pop Business Owners Day is the 29th, Pencil Day is the 30th, Tater Day is the 31st and Sourdough Bread Day is the 1st.
April is Autism Awareness Month, as well as Couple Appreciation Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Humor Month, Garden Month, Jazz Appreciation Month, Inventor’s Month, Stress Awareness Month, Poetry Month, Welding Month, School Librarian Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
With all that has been going on lately, it seems like a very good time to say, “Thank you!” To all of you out there who go to work everyday and those of you who are making those jobs available. There has been so much worrying about everything, it is very easy to forget that the other guy (girl, friend, family member, etc.), has worries too. While we are all doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones, we are all in this together! So I say thank you, keep up the good work and stay safe out there!
