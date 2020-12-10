Happy birthday today to Ruth Resler, Alexis Kirchner and Jill Price; and tomorrow to Gary Savieo, Austin Lampe, Judy Hephner, Joan Sattison, Barbara Meyer, Adelyn, Rae Wirges, Ron Deck and Russel DeCamp; Sheryl Crawford Hackett, Trent Shively and Ron Smith on the 12th; Ilene Leitch, Marlene Geiger, Dawn Renee Ormsby, Jim Alspaugh and Kent Fredricks on the 13th; Leila Wheaton, Julia Bowser and Connie Eckerton the 14th; Brian Parish, Kerry Rapp, Don Hiatt, Rachel Leazier and Stevia Webster on the 15th; and to Aimee Savieo and Josie M. Lock on the 16th.
Happy anniversary today to Chuck and Becki Mathieu; and Bob and Linda LaFever on the 12th; and Jerry and Marsha Guiff on the 16th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Human Rights Day today, tomorrow is Mountain Day, Poinsettia Day is the 12th, Cocoa Day is the 13th, Monkey Day is the 14th, Cupcake Day is the 15th and Chocolate Covered Anything Day is the 16th.
Help, like everything, has two sides. Sometimes its hard to tell the difference. Keep smiling, it makes people wonder what you are up to.
