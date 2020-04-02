Happy birthday today to Sabrina Wormcastle and Nora Josephine Blanchard; and tomorrow to Zac Hackett and Dennis Allman; Lindsey Hackett, Brooke Lenwelll, Darlene Delaney and Daryl Pott on the 4th; Derek McDowell, Barbara Crozier, Allison Bering, James Bowser and Jeni Miller on the 5th; Scott Duffitt, Melinda Love, Jody Myersand Jerry Addis on the 6th; Braylon McCoy, Meghan Perlich, Susan Conrad and Leland Blake on the 7th; and Whitney Oler, Kristin Tartaglia, Kirstin Waterman, Mary Burden, Brandon Murphy, Beth Leitch and Brianna Kidd on the 8th.
Happy anniversary to Gary and Molly Hudson, and Jim and Ceil Parker on the 4th; and to Kyle and Brook Meinika on the 5th; Carol and George McBride on the 6th; and Jeremy and Megan Rollins, and Todd and Carmen Anderson on the 8th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Peanut Butter and Jelly Day today, tomorrow is Chocolate Mousse Day, Chicken Cordon Blue Day on the 4th, Caramel Day is the 5th, Caramel Popcorn Day is the 6th, World Health Day is the 7th and Zoo Lover’s Day is the 8th.
Ninety percent of life involves drudgery, so make the other 10% count. After the last few weeks of drudgery (read social distancing), remember, a lot of what we have been doing is just good practice. Wash your hands, stay away from those who are sick and support local businesses — are all things we have been taught for many years.
Now more than ever, its important to remember the lessons of childhood, they serve us well.
Thank you to moms everywhere, and be safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.