Happy birthday today to Dana Bering, Cory Alvord and Joseph Hiatt; Arlene Shively and Terry Bowser on the 18th; Sheri Cotterman, Alan Miller and Jamie Hiatt on the 19th; Natalie (McBride) Steffen on the 20th; Gordon Gilbert, Sue Allman and Larissa Smith on the 21st; and Lindsey Lanuiccilli and Travis Knapp on the 22nd.
Happy anniversary this week to Jason and Jami Ousley on the 18th; and Dave and Carol McNall on the 22nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include High-Five Day today, tomorrow is Cheeseball Day, Animal Cracker Day is the 18th, Garlic Day is the 19th, Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day is the 20th, Chocolate Covered Cashews Day is the 21st and Jelly Bean Day is the 22nd.
Adversity is like taxes and death — it happens to everyone. It also shows you what you are made of! ...and some adversity takes awhile to get through. Hang in there, things will get better. In the meantime ... we are all in this one together. Together we will. Stay strong, Busco!
