Happy birthday tomorrow to Sarah Gilbert and Chelsea Miller; to Julie Theobald on the 24th; Kary Cearbaugh and Brian Lehmkuhl on the 25th; Bill Smith on the 27th; and Teresa McLaughlin, Warren Deck and Mike Poyser on the 28th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Mindi and Paul Conrad and Larry and Brenda Hall; and to Jack and Pam Nicodemus on the 26.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Lost Dog Awareness Day tomorrow, Sense of Smell Day is the 24th, Telephone Day is the 25th, Pet Parents Day is the 26th, Tell-A-Story Day is the 27th and Worker’s Memorial Day is the 28th.
When the telephone was first beginning, people were afraid that we would “become nothing more than bowls of jelly” — glued to the the device — “like so much jelly to toast.” Wow, and who says seeing the future is all nonsense?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.