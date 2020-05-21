Happy birthday today to Lisa Liggett, Jackson Miller, Mattea Collinsworth, Joe Leazier and Monica Pressler Maloney; and tomorrow to Kathy Berghoff, Jamie Heck, Tim Liggett, Zach Miller and Kirsten Crawford; Halie Sade and Jackie Hiatt on the 23rd; Sean Athy on the 24th; Estella Gaff, Michael Tomlinson, Mike DeRose, Monroe Bartl and Michelle Alvord on the 25th; Mitchell Lehmkuhl, Amber Talbot and Lee Chaney on the 26th; and Nina Kyler, Vicki Powell, Mary Parker, Nila Duffitt, Kris Fry and Doris Conwell on the 27th.
Happy anniversary today to Jered and Kim Blanchard, and Dewayne and Helen Stienbarger; and tomorrow to Jim and Pat Alspaugh, and Len and Erin Lampe; Jacob and Alisha Hackett, and Benjamin and Alicia Wheaton on the 24th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Waitstaff Day today, tomorrow is Vanilla Pudding Day, Taffy Day is the 23rd, Brother’s Day is the 24th, Memorial Day is the 25th, Blueberry Cheesecake Day is the 26th and Cellophane Tape Day is the 27th.
Advice is what we ask for — when we already know the answer, but wish we didn’t. And yet, it seems, we are willing to accept it from someone we don’t know, more than from those we do.
