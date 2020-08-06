Happy birthday today to Sean Barcus; to Connie Teghtmeyer, Jeanine Childs, Lynn Gross, Harold Weaver, Zachary Fensler, and Paul, Von and Caleb Walker (three generations born on the same day) on the 8th; Dave Taylor, Craig Campbell, Kirsten Allman and Barbara Jones on the 9th; Mary Ann Hazen and Claire Wagner on the 10th; Erin Lampe, Toye Mauzy, Amy Motter, Mark Kessler, Jennifer Myers, Shelbi Krecik, Wayne Krider, Richard Boggs, Britney Sloffer, Missy Crawford Schreiner and Jackson Rosswurm on the 11th; and Trevor Shively, Bernie Wapper and Jack Johnson on the 12th.
Happy Anniversary today to Tim and Kris Brown; and to Gary and Ann Gordon on the 12th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Root Beer Float Day today, tomorrow is Beer Day, Frozen Custard Day is the 8th, Rice Pudding Day is the 9th, S’mores Day is the 10th, Raspberry Bombe is the 11th and Julienne Fries Day is the 12th.
Never be afraid to make mistakes ... or to admit to them!
