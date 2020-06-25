Happy birthday today to Tina Gill; and tomorrow to Matthew Tomlinson, Jeannett Emley, and twins Emmalinn and Eleanor Belachner; Jenna Pittenger, Jacob Hackett, Julie Gordon Turla, Gabby Savieo, Carol Resler and Brittany Waters on the 27th; Don Wolfe, Becky McBride, Amber Johnson and Viv Sade on the 28th; Jill Shively and Robert Lee Jones on the 29th; and to Barb Leitch, Julie Addis, Julie Stuckey — and Gudakunst triplets Makenna, Mariah and Mason on the 30th.
Happy anniversary this week to Mike and Julie Dafforn on the 27th; John and Linda Barrett and Jeff and Vicki Schenher on the 29th; and to Trent and Lisa Shively on the 1st.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Strawberry Parfait Day today, tomorrow is Beautician’s Day, Sunglasses Day is the 27th, Insurance Awareness Day is the 28th, Waffle Iron Day is the 29th, Social Media Day is the 30th and July 1st is Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day.
July is Hot Dog month, as well as Culinary Arts Month, Ice Cream Month and Picnic Month. Whatever your reason — go on, get some outside time, and be safe out there.
