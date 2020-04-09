Happy birthday today to Sabrina Caston, Beth Lehman, Claire Perlich, Bonnie Nicodemus and Margaret Craig Loyd; and tomorrow to Emily (Plasterer) McAleesejergins, Addriana Winger, Phyllis Macy and Karen Lahr; Beulah Elias, Andrew Allman, Kayla Barcus and Ephraim Krider on the 11th; Amelia Refeld and Marsha Guiff on the 12th; Kelly Rosswurm on the 13th; Sandy Hamilton, and Linda Barrett on the 14th; and Stacey Ray, Laura Parker and Jerry Holt on the 15th.
Happy anniversary Bob and Nancy Jones; and tomorrow to Daryl and Debra Pott; to David and Becky McBride on the 12th; Bob and Linda Allman on the 13th; Tom and Vonetta Trowbridge, and Leonard and Betty Byrd on the 14th; and to Brian and Tana LaFever on the 15th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Chinese Almond Cookie today, tomorrow is Cinnamon Crescent Day, Cheese Fondue Day is the 11th, Grilled Cheese Day is the 12th, Peach Cobbler Day is the 13th, Pecan Day is the 14th and Glazed Spiral Ham Day is the 15th.
Nothing is as strong — or as fragile — as the human spirit. Take a moment to check on those around you ... a friend, neighbor or family member all could use a word of encouragement now. Stay strong Busco, we will get through this ... together! Stay safe out there.
TINA BIDDLE lives near Churubusco. Send birthday and anniversary updates to her directly at lilgiz44@yahoo.com or to nminier@kpcmedia.com.
