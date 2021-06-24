Happy belated birthday to Tyler Hackett, Idamae Deem and Kim Blanchard on the 17th; Mid Anderson, Brandi Vaught and Casey VanHouten on the 18th; Jeff Martin and Derek Sieberns on the 19th; Mabel Creech on the 20th; Tyler Shively, Joshua LaFever, Alexandria Leazier and Bill Vaught on the 21st; Tim King, John Perlich and Clint Davis on the 22nd; Bruce Deck, Laura (Deck) Hursey, Vince McEntee and Don and Ron Johnson on the 23rd.
Happy belated anniversary to Gus and Kathy Berghoff on the 17th; Leila and Kevin Wheaton and Becky and Luther Gross on the 18th; Jim and Mary Jo Horne on the 20th; Greg and Vicki Powell, and Jeremy and Michelle Lahr on the 22nd; and Lance and Janet Burgland on the 23rd.
Happy birthday today to LaVon Strong; tomorrow to Tina Gill; Matthew Tomlinson, Jeannett Emley and twins Emmalinn and Eleanor Belschner on the 26th; Jenna Pittenger, Jacob Hackett, Julie Gordon Turla, Gabby Savieo, Carol Resler and Brittney Waters on the 27th; Don Wolfe, Becky McBride, Amber Johnson and Viv Sade on the 28th; Jill Shively and Robert Lee Jones on the 29th.
Happy anniversary this week to Mike and Julie Dafforn on the 27th; and to John and Linda Barrett and Jeff and Vicki Schenher on the 29th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Pralines Day today, tomorrow is Strawberry Parfait Day, Chocolate Pudding Day is the 26th, Sunglasses Day is the 27th, Tapioca Day is the 28th, Almond Buttercrunch Day is the 29th and Picnic Day is the 30th.
Turtle Days 2021 is in the books. I hope everyone got a good dose of all the “goodies” it had to offer. Here is a big thank you to all who helped put it together. We needed it, and you did a great job.
