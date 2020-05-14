Happy birthday today to Jeff Fletcher, Bob Schemm and Jenna Rosswurm; and tomorrow to Kane Schenher, Jeanatte Herbst Caraway, Melody Kolkman and Kim Miller; Kasey Gibson, Susan Longardner and Paul Bowser on the 16th; Rob Marr, Lee Shively and Sue (Diller) Foster on the 17th; Hunter Osbun, Tessa Gilbertr, Tracee Rost, Terry Shively and Twyla Platt-Millard on the 18th; Ruth Poyser, Carol Craig Sprunger, Ceil Parker and Halle Sade on the 19th; and Max Bair, Taylor Fisher, Nancy Lee Keefer and Jackson Miller on the 20th.
Happy anniversary to Brad and Amanda Sonner on the 19th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Dance Like A Chicken Day today, tomorrow is NASCAR Day, Armed Forces Day is the 16th, Cherry Cobbler Day is the 17th, Visit Your Relatives Day is the 18th, Devil’s Food Cake Day is the 19th and Pick Strawberries Day is the 20th.
Social distancing, stay at home recommendations, wearing masks, washing hands often — and still nothing protects you from your kids embarrassing you. Life, and love goes on! Smile, it makes people wonder what you are up to. Be safe out there!
