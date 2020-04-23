Happy birthday today to Sarah Gilbert and Chelsea Miller; and tomorrow to Julie Theobald; to Kary Cearbaugh and Brian Lehmkuhl on the 25th; Bill Smithson the 27th; Teresa McLaughlin, Warren Deck and Mike Poyser on the 28th; and to Don Martin and Brad Dell I on the 29th.
Happy anniversary today to Mindi and Paul Conrad and happy 25th to Larry and Brenda Hall; to Jack and Pam Nicodemus on the 26th; and Michael and Arlene Shively on the 29th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Cherry Cheesecake today, tomorrow is Pigs-In-A-Blanket Day, Zucchini Bread Day is the 25th, Pretzel Day is the 26th, Tell A Story Day is the 27th, Blueberry Pie Day is the 28th and Shrimp Scampi Day is the 29th.
Sometimes, the old ways we deal with things just doesn’t work. Never be afraid to try something new — you never know what you might find — you might find something you truly enjoy!
