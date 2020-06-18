Happy birthday today to Mid Anderson, Brandi Vaught and Casey VanHouten; and tomorrow to Jeff Martin and Derek Sieberns; Mabel Creech on the 20th; Tyler Shively, Joshua LaFever, Alexandria Leazier and Bill Vaught on the 21st; Tim King, John Perlich and Clint Davis on the 22nd; Bruce Deck, Laura (Deck) Hursey; Don and Ron Johnson, and Vince McEntee on the 23rd; and La Von Strong on the 24th.
Happy anniversary today to Leila and Kevin Wheaton, and Becky and Luther Gross; to Jim and Mary Jo Horne on the 20th; Greg and Vicki Powell and Jeremy and Michelle Lahr on the 22nd; and Lane and Janet Burgland on the 23rd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Nurse’s Assistants Day today, tomorrow is Martini Day, Ice Cream Soda Day is the 20th, Father’s Day is the 21st, Onion Ring Day is the 22nd, Pecan Sandie Day is the 23rd and Pralines Day is the 24th.
If you want to forget your own troubles for awhile; try helping someone else. I will also help you keep your troubles in perspective. Be safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.