Happy birthday today to “Tip” Alcers and Glenn McCoy; and tomorrow to Margaret Blake, Louise Barnhart and Virginia Page; Andy Schemm, Thelma Ott, Bill Ransom, Alice Conrad, Trisha Lee and Austin Jacquay on the 10th; Jay P. Rosswurm, Nancy Bowers Foote and Janna England on the 12th; Rick Shalter, Bill Green, Mike Rollins, Abbey Skinner and Mackenzie Pittenger on the 13th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Ryan and Jayne Schwab; to Joan and Reynard Herron on the 10th; Gordon and Eva Gilbert and Herb and Neva Gaff (the ladies are twins, and it was a double wedding).
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Chocolate with Almonds Day today, tomorrow is Sugar Cookie Day, Pina Colada Day is the 10th, Blueberry Muffin Day is the 11th, Pecan Pie Day is the 12th, French Fry Day is the 13th and Shark Awareness Day is the 14th.
Make it a safe and fun summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.