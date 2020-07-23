Happy birthday today to Dale Duncan and Vicki Schenher; and tomorrow to Carole McBride and Kenny Wilkins; to Beverly Welch Irving and Rex Platt on the 25th; Ron Whittaker, Kathy Roby, Scott Smith and Robin Plasterer on the 26th; Phyllis Fritz, Justine Ellet, Toby Ott, Brandon Wyss and Lori Traxler on the 27th; and John Schmidt, Brayden Kirchner, Elaine Brumbaugh and Andrew Biddle on the 29th.
Happy anniversary this week to Britney and Jared Rouch on the 27th; and Doug and Laura Fields on the 28th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Vanilla Ice Cream Day today, tomorrow is Drive-Thru Day, Hot Fudge Sundae Day is the 25th, Parent’s Day is the 26th, Dance Day is the 27th, Milk Chocolate Day is the 28th and Chicken Wing Day is the 29th.
Difficult and painful times should make you better, not bitter. It is not always to see the good in every situation; however, the good usually shines through eventually. Be safe out there.
