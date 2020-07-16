Happy Birthday today to Christopher Rosswurm and Tabitha Barcus; and tomorrow to Teresa Martin, Tammy King and Huey Hazen; to Toby Deck, John Younis, Jorel Longardner, John Lloyd Young II and Angie Perlich on the 18th; Karly (McBride) Morgan and Mary Jane Myers on the 19th; Rick Krider on the 20th; Brandon Kope, Steve Maggart and Ken Wilkins on the 21st; and Brandon Deck, Frank Tackett and Ann Poyser on the 22nd.
Happy Anniversary this week to Bob and Barb Hursey on the 19th; and Jack and Joan Allman on the 22nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Corn Fritters Day today, tomorrow is Hot Dog Day, Caviar Day is the 18th, Ice Cream Day is the 19th, Lollipop Day is the 20th, Junk Food Day is the 21st and Hammock Day is the 22nd.
Don’t take yourself so seriously that you forget to laugh at yourself once in awhile. After all, life has a funny way of showing you the bizarre side of things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.