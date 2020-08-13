Happy birthday today to Jim Horne; and tomorrow to Taylor Amber, Travis Collingsworth, and Monica Nichols; Mark Reichert, John Gaff and Isaac Perlich on the 15th; Ally Shambaugh and Truman Sade on the 16th; Robbie Martin, Nathan Wyss and Lucas Lehmkuhl on the 17th; Robin Stampe on the 18th; and Brodie Hackett on the 19th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Chad and Nicky Brown and Jack and Rita Burks; and Ken and Judy Garrison on the 15th; Greg and Jeanine Childs and Damien and Carrie Addis on the 18th; and Zac and Lindsay Hackett on the 19th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Lefties Day (left-handers) today, tomorrow is Creamicle Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day is the 15th, Roller Coaster Day is the 16th, Thrift Shop Day is the 17th, Ice Cream Pie Day is the 18th and Soft Ice Cream Day is the 19th.
While the virtual world might be a nice place to visit, it should never be a replacement for the “real” world. Real people, places and things are needed to make you whole — and happy! The weather is beautiful and the world is in full bloom. So go out and get some sun. Fall ... and then winter ... will be here soon enough. Be safe out there!
