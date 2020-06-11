Happy birthday today to Ben Rosswurm, Nicky Brown, Ann Gordon, Cheyenne Smith and Ed Gordon; to Katie Konger on the 14th; Andrea Royer, Jenna Shambaugh, Brent Powell, Cheryl Seel and Ryan Stampe on the 15th; Jack Nicodemus, Paul Conrad, Tracy Lenwell and Nick Stauffer on the 16th; and Tyler Hackett, Idamae Deem and Kim Blanchard on the 17th.
Happy anniversary to Mark and Amber Archer on the 13th; to Amy and Jeff Kirchner on the 15th; and Gus and Kathy Berghoff on the 17th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Corn-On-The-Cob Day today, tomorrow is Peanut Butter Cookie Day, Weed-Your-Garden Day is the 13th, Flag Day is the 14th, Smile Power Day is the 15th, Fudge Day is the 16th and Root Beer Day is the 17th.
Do what you enjoy and you will never work a day in your life. I’m not sure if that’s true — every “up” has a “down,” every “in” has an “out,” and every “good” has a “bad.” Every job has its days, when its “work.” So smile, things will get better, it may just take a little time. Churubusco Strong (and be safe out there!).
