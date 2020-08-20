Happy birthday today to Emily Shafer, R.T. Refeld, Chuck Jones and Lorraine Shanabarger; tomorrow to Tina Miller; to Landon Pulley, Kelsey Gibson, Dale Cummings and Barbara Deck on the 22nd; Sonya Gwen Ward, Lowell Deem and Jeremiah Dafforn on the 23rd; Gavin Huelsenbeck, Vicki Dice, Cheryl Wyss and Gabrielle Kirchner on the 24th; and DeAnne Conn and McKenna Fensler on the 26th.
Happy anniversary this week to Kyle and Christy Gilbert on the 24th; and Nathan and Melanie Killworth, and Dennis and Ina Miller on the 25th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Lemonade Day today, tomorrow is Senior Citizen Day, Tooth Fairy Day is the 22nd, Sponge Cake Day is the 23rd, Peach Pie Day is the 24th, Banana Split Day is the 25th and Cherry Popsicle Day is the 26th.
Here we are again, the beginning of a new school year. Just as it always does. Just a few short months ago, it felt like a forever before August would get here. As the kids go back, there are still lots of worries, wonders and concerns around the “going back.” It is all part of life. We will make it through, just as we always do. Take a moment, let those you love know it. It’s a small thing — but it really does help! And be safe out there.
