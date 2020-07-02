Happy birthday today to Angela Zorn, Trey Springer and Gloria Addis; and tomorrow to Mark Young, Nancy Zarana, Amos Delong and Chris Rosswurm Sr.; Shella Harvey, Sue Ann Fensler and Tiffany Longardner on the 4th; Lynn Smith on the 5th; Carisa McCoy on the 6th; Tim Brownn, Breanna Fairchild, Gina Garrity, Gary Hackett, Norma Jean Gilliom, Dan Poyser, Kathy Tipton, Hal May and Tanner Smith on the 7th; and to “Tip” Alcers and Glenn McCoy on the 8th.
Happy anniversary today to Jim and Bobbie Shlater; Geoff and Brein Schenher on the 4th; neighbors Patrick and Amy Carpenter and Kevin and Tina Biddle on the 5th; and Jeff and Jennifer Fletcher on the 7th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Anisette Day today, tomorrow is Chocolate Wafer Day, BBQ Spareribs Day is the 4th, Apple Turnover Day is the 5th, Fried Chicken Day is the 6th, Strawberry Sundae Day is the 7th and Chocolate With Almonds Day is the 8th.
Everyone of us is made up of their genes and our environment. So much of what we are come from those who came before — grandparents, parents and all of the many men and women who made us who we are today. Not all of them are direct members of our family. Many are friends, co-workers and acquaintances. Let all of them know you appreciate them being there for you today. With all that is going on, we can all use a “Thank You.”
