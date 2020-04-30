Happy birthday today to John Waltemath; tomorrow to Parker Conrad; and to Bree Fisher and Kyle Gilbert on the 2nd; Dale Crabill, twins Brock and Makayla Love, and Mitchell Lehmkuhl on the 4th; Darrel Sade, Joe Dickison, Linda Deck, Sheila Teague and Alayna Skinner on the 5th; and Margaret Hiatt, Bradley Sonner and Harrison Sade on the 6th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Phil and Angela Kelley; and to Bonnie and Mike Lambert on the 2nd; Scott and Nila Duffitt on the 3rd; John and Emily Shafer on the 4th; and Ken and Toni Wilkins on the 5th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Oatmeal Cookie Day today, tomorrow is Chocolate Parfait Day, Truffle Day is the 2nd, Chocolate Custard Day is the 3rd, Orange Juice Day is the 4th, Hoagie Day is the 5th and Beverage Day is the 6th.
As we head into May, we could all use something to smile about. So hear it goes — May is BBQ Month, as well as High Blood Pressure Awareness Month, Hamburger Month, Bike Month, Foster Care Month and Photography Month. Whatever your reason might be, go on and celebrate. After all — April is over. That seemed to last awhile, didn’t it!
