Happy birthday today to Roger Gaff, Ellen Clingerman, Makayla Moore and Brent McCoy; and tomorrow to Ben Rosswurm, Nicky Brown, Ann Gordon, Cheyenne Smith and Ed Gordon; Katie Konger on the 13th; Andrea Royer, Jenna Shambaugh, Brent Powell, Cheryl Seel and Ryan Stampe on the 15th; and Jack Nicodemus, Paul Conrad, Tracy Lenwell and Nick Stauffer on the 16th.
Happy anniversary today to Randy and Diane Zolman; and Mark and Amber Archer on the 13th; and Amy and Jeff Kirchner on the 15th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Ballpoint Pen Day today, tomorrow is German Chocolate Cake Day, Crowded Nest Day is the 12th, Weed Your Garden Day is the 13th, Flag Day is the 14th, Smile Power Day is the 15th and Fudge Day is the 16th.
It is finally spring, and warm weather awaits. Go out and enjoy all that the season offers; why not start with Turtle Days. See you out and about.
