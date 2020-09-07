Happy birthday today to Jathni Richards, Klayton Brown and Brock Graham; and tomorrow to Mari Stesemann, Sharon McDowell and Janet Burgland; to Keith Wyss, Tom Martin, Courtney Egolf, Cathy Egolf, Paul Lee Geiger, Ryan Osbun and Averi Smith on the 12th; Joel Weaver and Clara Mitchell on the 13th; Hope Tackett, Chuck Mathieu and David McBride on the 14th; Len Lampe, Haylee Miller, twins Steven and Ashley J.R. Ford and Bryan Martin on the 15th; and to Kay Lawrence on the 16th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Gary and Connie Gordon, and Don and Rose Greeve; and to Elaine and Rowland Gilbert on the 15th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Swap Ideas Day today, tomorrow is National Day of Service and Remembrance, National Day of Encouragement on the 12th, Pet Memorial Day is the 13th, Boss/Employee Exchange Day is the 14th, Felt Hat Day is the 15th and Play-Doh Day is the 16th.
Remembering the bad that happens is not always easy. Sometimes, it can be downright painful. But by remembering, we remind ourselves, of what it has taken to change. We remember all those who came before. By remembering them, we honor them for their service, and sacrifice. This 9/11, remember- not just those who died, but those who live everyday with the results of that one day.
The families ... forever changed by the hatred of a few. The ones called to service in the military, police and fire units all over our country. Let’s not forget their families. They too serve — in a very quiet, behind-the-scenes kind of way — but just as important. Remembering the past helps to prevent repeating it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.