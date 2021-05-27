Happy birthday today to Nina Kyler, Vicki Powell, Mary Parker, Nila Duffitt, Kris Fry and Doris Conwell; tomorrow to Bill Moore, Nancy Penrod Jones and Brenda Hall; Ireta Coleman, Dawn Ransom, Nikki Deck and Kerry Stauffer on the 29th; Laura Gerke, Chris Stienbarger, George McBride and Tom Runyon on the 31st; Teresa Salesman, Adam Wyss, Randy Zolman and Kris Brown on the 1st; and to Justin Berghoff on the 2nd.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Ralph and Karen Bingham; to Glen and Sherry McCoy, Zach and Jeni Miller, and Brian Graham and Viv Sade on the 29th; and Bob and Karen Lahr on the 31st; and Duane and Cheryl Seel on the 1st; and to Paul and Kathy Leazier on the 2nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Gray Day today, tomorrow is Don’t Fry Day, Paper Clip Day is the 29th, Water-A-Flower on the 30th, Memorial Day is the 31st, Say Something Nice on the 1st and Rocky Road Day is the 2nd.
June is Dairy Month, as well as Iced Tea Month, African-American Music Appreciation Month, Adopt-A-Cat Month, Camping Month, Gay Pride Month and Soul Food Month.
Last, but not least, June is the the air — we here in Churubusco celebrate our town with Turtle Days on June 16-19. A little bit of normal in the middle of a bunch of weird. I think we are due! Hope to see everyone out there.
Tina Biddle lives near Churubusco. Send birthday and anniversary updates to her directly at lilgiz44@yahoo.com or to nminier@kpcmedia.com.
