Happy birthday today to Katie Shambaugh; and tomorrow to Darren Crigger, Amber Archer, Brandy Pulley, Christy Gilbert, (and her twin) Carmen Anderson, Helen Jean Stangland and Amy Bohnstedt; Stacy Refeld and Carly Bonar on the 6th; Nicolas Gordon Turla and Grace Nelson on the 7th; Vivian Depew on the 9th; and Roger Gaff, Ellen Clingman, Maykayla Moore and Brent McCoy on the 10th.
Happy anniversary this week to Steve and Sheryl Hackett on the 6th; and Randy and Diane Zolman on the 10th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Cheese Day today, tomorrow is Moonshine Day, Applesauce Day is the 6th, Chocolate Ice Cream Day is the 7th, Best Friends Day is the 8th, Donald Duck Day is the 9th and Iced Tea Day is the 10th.
Recently, I have begun to see a shift in people’s general treatment of others — for the better. It seems to be bringing out the considerate side of our nature. Sure, there are always those who, for whatever reason, feel the need to be less than understanding and courteous. But it nice to see less mean-spirited interaction. I guess it is true that a diamond is just a chunk of coal until it is made good under enormous pressure! Keep smiling out there — Busco strong!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.