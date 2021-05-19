Happy birthday today to Max Bair, Taylor Fisher, Nancy Lee Krider and Jackson Miller; and tomorrow to Lisa Liggett, Mattea Collinsworth, Joe Leazier and Monica Pressler Maloney; Kathy Berghoff, Jamie Heck, Tim Liggett, Zach Miller and Kirsten Crawford on the 22nd; Halie Sade and Jackie Hiatt on the 23rd; Sean Athy on the 24th; Estella Gaff, Michael Tonlinson, Mike DeRose, Monroe Bard and Michelle Alvord on the 25th; and Mitchell Lehmkuhl, Amber Talbot and Lee Chaney on the 26th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Jared and Kim Blanchard and Dewayne and Helen Stienbarger; to Jim and Pat Alspaugh and Len and Erin Lampe on the 22nd; and to Jacob and Alisha Hackett, and Benjamin and Alisha Wheaton on the 24th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Pick Strawberries Day today, tomorrow is Wait Staff Day, Buy An Instrument Day is the 22nd, Turtle Day is the 23rd, Tiara Day is the 24th, Geek Day is the 25th and Senior Health and Fitness Day is the 26th.
Turtle Day is celebrated every year on the May 23. What an great time to get yours ready for the turtle races in June. Take a moment to celebrate and preserve the turtles in our community. Enjoy and be safe out there.
