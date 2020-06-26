I was sitting in a lawn chair in my yard with my daughters, my sons and their spouses. We were six feet apart, as prescribed, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We were eating lunch and visiting and we heard a cuckoo call.
I used to hear cuckoos call regularly when I was a boy, both black-billed and yellow-billed. But this was the first I’d heard in several years. Cuckoos, both black-billed and yellow-billed, have become rare, like a number of other birds.
Mother’s dad, Grampa Hale, called cuckoos rain-crows, though they don’t look anything like crows. They’re bigger than robins but nowhere near as big as crows and they’re not black. Black-billed are brown on the top of the head, back, rump, wings and upper side of the tail and white on the throat, breast and belly. The under side of their tail is gray and running down the tail are pairs of little white spots.
Yellow-billed cuckoos are also brown on the top of the head, the tail and the inner part of the wings, but the outer part of the wings is reddish-brown and the under side of the tail has large white spots. Both black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos have rather long bills, as long as the thickness of the head, and slightly down-curved. Cuckoos called when rain was imminent, Grampa said. Hear a cuckoo call, and there will be rain soon.
Both black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos have, or had, broad nesting ranges in North America. The black-billed’s range was southern Canada south into the central states of the U.S. The yellow-billed’s range was the northern states of the U.S. south to the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a third species of cuckoo that nests in North America but only in southern Florida. Its extended range is the West Indies and Mexico, Central America and South America south to northern Brazil.
There are cuckoos in Europe and all cuckoos, American and European, are named for a bird of Europe, a bird that sounds like the cuckoos in clocks, a call I know well. I have four cuckoo clocks and they call every half hour, or they used to. Two of my cuckoo clocks are currently silent, out of order.
Cuckoos, both American and European, are birds of the trees. They get their food, which is primarily insects, from the trees. American cuckoos are particularly fond of tent caterpillars which makes them especially valuable. They’re the only birds, I’ve read, that will eat those hairy caterpillars.
Our American cuckoos build their nests in trees and the nests are described in my books as flimsy platforms of grass and weeds. I’ve seen just one cuckoo nest and I don’t remember that it looked particularly flimsy. I just remember watching the adult birds bring food to the nestlings.
European cuckoos don’t build nests. They’re nest parasites. They lay their eggs in the nests of other birds, like American cowbirds.
It was a sunny day with a few scattered puffy white clouds, the temperature 80 degrees, that day we had lunch in the yard. All my family was there, my daughters and sons and their spouses. We had the social distance presently prescribed to prevent spread of the coronavirus between us as we visited and ate lunch. And we heard a cuckoo call.
I have always gotten a thrill out of hearing or seeing a cuckoo, a live cuckoo, not the cuckoos in my clocks. They were uncommon but not rare when I was young. Now, however, they are rare. I hadn’t seen, or heard one, in several years.
One of Grampa Hale’s rain-crows.
Surprisingly, my older daughter and my older son had each heard a cuckoo just days before. Now all we needed was to see a cuckoo fly over, and to have it begin to rain
