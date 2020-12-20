To the editor:
Recently I was in the hospital for one month with COVID pneumonia. That allowed me (or forced me) to reflect on my general health and the community to which I belong.
Being raised in a Mennonite community, I have always had the security of an extended family. This was present both in my church family and in the community where I lived. Faith and community were always important in our lives and we were blessed. There was and always has been a support system. Both of my parents’ families gave us a history of love and functionality. There are generations of people who cared for each other through Christian faith.
My father’s family was large with 10 siblings who were closely connected to one another. We would get together at my grandparents’ home on major holidays with 40-50 people present in one farmhouse. My grandparents insisted that we get together for Christmas and that we all would have presents under their tree. My parents also made a point of visiting my grandparents at least every week on Friday evenings. This gave me an opportunity to live closely with uncles and cousins that were close to my age. I was part of a functional family with loving people and history of a Christian faith.
My mother’s family lived seven hours away but we made at least two trips every year to visit them for approximately one week at a time. My mother’s family was culturally different than my father’s, but just as connected and loving. Her family was faith-based and would meet together every Christmas Eve to attend church service and open gifts. My father would play cards with his in-laws until 2 in the morning. We would get up the next day and go to my aunt’s home for Christmas dinner. Christmas was a special time in the Blake family and we would drive seven hours north through whatever weather was present. (Sometimes the snow was deep.)
I moved to a Mennonite/Amish community in northeastern Indiana because I could easily identify with the culture. This has been an entire community of caring people who extend themselves to help each other in times of need. Fund raising events for those in need are well attended by everyone in the community, no matter what their background, even if they may not know the person in need. Where else can you get 3,000 people together for a high school boy’s basketball game. I find it interesting that everyone stands around on the court after the game to catch up with one another and talk to friends and family they have not seen in the last week.
I was in the hospital with Covid pneumonia for a month and had the support of family and church surrounding me. My wife and I have traveled around the world and I had an extended worldwide community praying for me during my illness. We have no idea how many people were praying nor how many languages were spoken. I believe that I am still alive due to those prayers. My wife was supported by community while she was alone in quarantine and I was in the hospital unable to be visited.
Recently, I was in my office working and Doris came to my office staff with a gift for me. There was a sack with a card included with the message I will not forget. I see Doris frequently in the community and am well aware of the gifts and talents that she and her husband have offered to our community over the years. I have not had the privilege of being her caregiver and the gift was a surprise. Inside the sack was a lap afghan that she had crocheted. Her comment to me was that it may not be the right color and I may not find a need for it. The note stated that she thought of me while she was making the afghan and prayed for me every time she started a new row. What a blessing it was to receive this gift. How could God not honor her a request that is so sincerely given. No one knows how the prayers of others affect the lives of those around them.
As we approach Christmas 2020 with all the turmoil and stresses involved (lost jobs, lost lives, financial strains, and personal and emotional strain) let us not forget to count our blessings. Blessings come in all forms including money, housing, clothing, friends and community. I suspect that this year all of us have been touched in one way or another by the community that surrounds us.
Do not forget the blessings but also the responsibilities involved as part of an extended family or community. Find a community in your neighborhood and participate for the well being of those around you. 2020 has been a stressful year and includes many unwanted challenges. Look past the challenges and recognize the blessings that you were given.
I pray that 2021 offers all of us a better, more prosperous, and blessed future.
Dr. John Egli
Topeka
