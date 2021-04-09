Pelicans were seen at Salamonie State Park in northern Indiana a few weeks ago, a small flock, white pelicans.
I was the manager of Salamonie for 24 years. I worked there and I lived there. My wife and I and our family lived there in a house which has been remodeled, added on to and is now the nature center.
One of the first things I did after moving to Salamonie was to put a platform bird feeder outside the kitchen-dining room window. There, in our early years, I occasionally saw evening grosbeaks. Once I also saw a Harris’s sparrow.
I never saw a white pelican at Salamonie, before this visit. Thinking of the pelicans, and of other birds we might see, many of them birds I do not see often but had seen at Salamonie, my older daughter and I decided to visit the park, to see the pelicans, if we could, and other birds. My daughter drove to Salamonie on a cloudy, rainy Sunday. I rode beside her, my binoculars in hand.
We entered Salamonie at the Lost Bridge West Recreation Area and the first bird we saw in the Park was a horned lark by the side of the road. Horned larks were common when I lived at Salamonie. But they aren’t common any more, not at Salamonie or anywhere in Northern Indiana, or anywhere else as far as I know.
Leaving the horned lark, we went to the beach, where my kids learned to swim, where there was a diving tower when I was manager.
The diving tower is gone. No swimming is allowed. But we weren’t there to swim and on the shore, bunched closely together, was a small flock of large white birds, white pelicans. I counted 21. My daughter said I was wrong, she counted 23.
Also while at the beach, we saw a few ducks, two mallards at the shore mot far from where we were, and far out on the lake a large flock of scaup ducks and a few buffleheads.
From the beach we went to the modern campground where, I was surprised to see, there were a number of campers. Next we went to the horsemen’s campground. There was only one camper there, with two horses. But there were a number of common summer birds, robins, mourning doves, blue jays, a bluebird, cardinals, which weren’t there when I lived there but have since become common in northern Indiana, a killdeer and several small birds which we couldn’t see clearly enough to identify, in the trees, the brush and the grass.
From there we went to a field where I once saw a snowy owl. The day after I saw the snowy owl a conservation officer brought a dead snowy to the office. I’d told him I’d seen it and where I’d seen it and he’d found it in the field where I’d seen it. I had it mounted, made a display case for it and put it in the lobby of the office where, I assume, it still is.
We went on around the reservoir, which people of the Army Corps of Engineers call a lake, driving to the shore of the lake in every recreation area. We saw ducks at many places, more mallards, scaup and buffleheads, wood ducks and shovelers, canvasbacks and ring-necked ducks and one hooded merganser. We saw many small flocks of Canada geese.
The road around the reservoir goes through the emergency spillway, the overflow, a broad grassy channel, wide enough for water to flow through and prevent the level of the reservoir from ever getting any higher. In the spillway, on a few occasions, I heard and saw an upland sandpiper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.