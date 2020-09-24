Happy birthday today to Jodie Beaupre, Stacie McNall Moore, Dave Martin, Amber Royer, Jackie Young and Sharon Herron; and tomorrow to Jacob Rosswurm, Tracy Springer, Wayne Yager and Audrey Dell; to Janice Lockwood, Alverda Fogle, Cobbie Long Gantt and Jaelie Longardner on the 27th; Sue Traxler, Bernice Love, Sandy Herendeen and Jaymin Longardner on the 28th; Twins Kiley and Kegan Crawford, Darrin Geiger and Mark Coonrod on the 29th; and Lois Miller, Pat Pressler, Bev Crawford and Jodi Stangland on the 30th.
Happy anniversary today to Max and Sandy Herendeen; tomorrow to Lance and Brandy Pulley; to George and Michelle Pancoast, and Sharon and Curt Conrad on the 26th; and to Diane and Troy Allman, Kevin and Beth Leitch, and Scott and Teresa Smith on the 30th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Punctuation Day today, tomorrow is Comic Book Day, Shamu the Whale Day on the 26th, Tourism Day is the 27th, Drink Beer Day is the 28th, Heart Day is the 29th and Chewing Gum Day is the 30th.
A marriage is made in heaven, but its details are worked out on Earth.
Put in the work and you may be lucky enough to have heaven right here.
A certain amount of work is involved in anything worth having.
