A little gray bird, smaller than a robin, but bigger than the black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches and tufted titmice, flitting back and forth to the bird feeder outside my dining room window, landed on the fence at the edge of our lawn one morning recently.
From the fence it flew to the feeder. I was sitting at the dining room table, eating breakfast and watching the birds at the feeder when the little gray bird landed on the fence.
I recognized the bird as soon as I saw it. But I was surprised when it flew to the feeder. It was a phoebe and phoebes are insect eaters, birds of the flycatcher family. The feeder is stocked with seeds and there are few if any insects.
I called it a little gray bird and its head, wings, back and tail are fairly uniformly gray. But its throat, breast, belly and under tail coverts are dull yellowish-white.
The summer range of the phoebe is from the Atlantic Coast to the Rocky Mountains and from southern Canada to the Gulf Coast and into Mexico. Its winter range is Florida and the other Gulf Coast states and into Mexico.
The phoebe is not a well known bird in spite of its broad range. But it’s secretive, or so it seems to me. It perches among the leaves on a tree branch and is inactive, until it sees a large insect. Then it swoops down, snatches up the insect and returns to its perch.
Its prey, I thought, is primarily grasshoppers and crickets. But reading, after I decided to write about the phoebe, I found that its prey includes cotton-boll weevils, strawberry weevils, corn-leaf beetles, spotted and striped cucumber beetles and caterpillars and other larvae.
A phoebe calls while it’s perched. Its call is an announcement of its name, fee-bee-fee-bee. But it’s not a loud call. I might not have noticed it if I’d been outside looking at the birds on the feeder, not inside staring out the window and past the feeder, across the lawn.
I was surprised to see a phoebe fly to my bird feeder because of its diet but also because of the time of year, September. The phoebe is an early fall migrant. The phoebe in my yard and on my bird feeder should have been in Florida or Alabama, Louisiana, Texas or Mexico, not northern Indiana.
Phoebes feed on insects like swallows do, although different insects, and they associate with the homes of people, also like swallows. But swallows nest in barns and other buildings, buildings with open doors and windows, flying in and out. Phoebes nest on sheltered projections on buildings, including houses. They also nest on beams under bridges.
Early settlers to America found phoebes nesting in clefts between rocks in cliffs.
A phoebe’s nest is made of mud and moss and bits of grass. It’s shaped like the nest of a robin. I read that phoebes use deserted nests of robins. The average size of the clutch of a robin is four eggs. The average size of the clutch of a phoebe is five eggs but there are reports of as many seven eggs in a clutch.
I saw the phoebe in my yard, and on my feeder, three days in a row.
Now I’m left with questions. Was that phoebe the first and only one in my yard? It’s gone south now, I assume, but will it return next spring?
Will it have a mate next summer? Will they build a nest somewhere around my house or barn and raise a brood? Will they raise two broods?
Are phoebes going to become as common in summer around my house as chickadees and nuthatches are in summer and winter?
