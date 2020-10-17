To avoid the coronavirus and COVID-19, stay home we are advised.
Stay away from other people, except those you live with of course. When we do go out, wear a surgical face mask.
I can do all those, easily and comfortably. I have many books and my computer. I have a comfortable davenport and TV. I have bird feeders outside windows of three rooms of my home and there are birds coming to all those feeders.
But I’ve always been an outdoor person.
The number and the species of birds coming to my feeders are limited. I like to go out where there are more birds, more species. I like to see birds of the fields, meadowlarks and horned larks and a dickcissel and I won’t see those at my bird feeders. I like to see ducks, which I won’t see at my bird feeders either. I like to see herons and egrets and other wading birds.
I like to see hawks. I do see a Cooper’s hawk and a sharp-shinned hawk swoop into one of my feeders once in a while but It makes me sad to see one of those hawks catch a chickadee or nuthatch or downy woodpecker or one of the other little birds at the feeder.
I like to see other critters too, mammals for example, squirrels and deer, raccoons and opossums and woodchucks. I don’t see a fox often but I’m pleased when I do. On trips, my wife and kids and I saw American buffalo or bison, moose and elk, black and even grizzly bears. I like to see bats. I once helped a friend who was studying bats catch and band bats.
I like to see snakes. That’s right, snakes, even rattlesnakes. In an earlier newspaper article, I reported that there is one rattlesnake in Indiana the Massasagua rattlesnake, but it is rare, an endangered species, and I had never seen one.
Subsequently, someone brought one and showed it to me. He had it in a bucket, with a lid of course. When I asked what he was going to do with it after he showed to me he said, “Take it back where I caught it and turn it loose.”
He had a marshy area behind his house and saw a Massasagua rattler every once in a while.
I like to see some insects, butterflies for example, and dragonflies and praying mantis. I have spent hours sitting, watching ants. I don’t care for cockroaches or the moths that destroyed my college letter sweater.
I like to see other trees than the maples, oaks and pines in our yard. I like bushes, sumac particularly this time of year when the leaves are dark red and signal the season as clearly as dark-eyed juncos and other migrant birds that nest farther north and are now passing through northern Indiana.
I like the flowers in the flower beds around our yard and I like to see other plants also, plants growing wild, cornflower and goldenrod and Queen Anne’s lace so many more. I don’t care for stinging nettles or poison ivy.
I just like to see the outdoors, to drive along a country road, to wander through a woods or an open field, to walk along the shore of a lake or marsh or river. I like to see a beaver dam, sometimes to even see a beaver, to hear a beaver hit the water with its paddle-like tail. I like to see an otter which I’ve done by only rarely, even more rarely than I’ve seen a beaver.
Happily, wandering outdoors alone, or even with a companion, is not likely to expose me to coronavirus.
More, getting back to nature, as it’s called, is reported to be good for me. Studies have shown that getting back to nature relieves stress, even lowers blood pressure.
