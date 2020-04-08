It’s spring.
The season began on March 19 by the calendar. On that date, the length of the day and the night were equal. Since that date each day has been a few minutes longer, each night a few minutes shorter.
It’s spring.
I spend many hours looking out windows watching birds coming to the feeders outside. Many of those birds are the same species, probably the same birds that have been coming to my feeders all winter, house sparrows, cardinals, black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, blue jays, starlings, goldfinches and purple finches. They come to my feeders in every season. There are also a few dark-eyed juncos and tree sparrows and tree sparrows, winter birds, birds that will be gone any time now, flown to more northern nesting grounds.
Now there are spring arrivals, birds that were gone through the winter, mourning doves, cowbirds, common grackles and red-winged blackbirds.
Male red-winged blackbirds are common spring feeder birds now, but they were not when I was a boy, when Dad helped me made a bird feeder and hang it on a wire outside our house.
Then, redwings, male and female, were birds of cattail marshes. Males puffed out their red and yellow epaulets and sand from the cattails, females built nests in the cattails, laid eggs, incubated and raised their broods. Redwings still nest in cattails. I hear the males calling out in the cattails around the marsh by our pasture now. But they also nest along roadsides and in grassy fields. Male redwings, and a few females, now come to my bird feeders regularly.
It’s spring.
Robins have returned from winter in the south. I hear them singing from the trees in our yard at dawn, when I get up that early. During the day, I see them hopping across the lawn, pulling up nightcrawlers. But robins still don’t come to my bird feeders
Some robins, however, like redwings, have changed their habits since I was a boy. Then, to see a robin in March or April was a sure sign of spring. Now a few robins do not migrate south in fall but stay in small flocks in their more northern nesting areas, including northern Indiana. I see a flock occasionally in winter, even when snow covers the ground and ice covers lakes and ponds, rivers and streams, except the more swiftly flowing.
It’s spring, a season of change.
It’s the season when I most like to go cruisin’, driving on country roads, driving past fields and lakes, driving through parks and other woodlands. This spring, while cruisin’, I’ve seen kestrels and red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures, sandhill cranes, wild turkeys, blue birds and killdeer.
Earlier in the year I saw small flocks of Canada geese. Now Canada geese are paired, mated, even nesting. I’ve seen pairs of mallards. I’ve seen wood ducks ans shovelers, scaup ducks and blue-winged teal. One morning I saw a small flock of coots. I’ve heard a song sparrow and my older daughter heard a wood cock. My younger daughter told me of seeing bald eagles and a northern harrier.
I expect to see tree swallows and barn swallows any day, the tree swallows darting about over our marsh, landing in the trees around the marsh, the barn swallows flying over the pasture, swooping in and out of the barn. When I see those swallows I’ll drive to a gravel pit where bank and rough-winged swallows nest every summer.
It’s early in the morning.
The day is clear, the temperature is freezing but has gone up three degrees while I’ve been writing. I’m going to close this article, then go cruisin’, looking for other birds of spring and summer in northern Indiana, great blue heron, green heron, meadowlark, Baltimore oriole, rose-breasted grosbeak, wood thrush and so many more.
