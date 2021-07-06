Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.