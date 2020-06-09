Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.