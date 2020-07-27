Have you have ever stood in front of a strange-looking vegetable at the Farmer’s Market and wondered, “What is that?” or “What do I do with that?” Maybe you’re in the mood to broaden your culinary or dietary horizons, and you just don’t know much about vegetables, fruits or herbs you’ve never tried before. If so, Purdue Extension’s FoodLink℠ is for you.
FoodLink℠ is a tool that will be of help to you, your family and/or those you serve to make rapid and informed food-related decisions, and add to your enjoyment and use of the bounty of specialty crops produced in Indiana. It is designed to help consumers as well as direct-to-consumer marketers of fruits and vegetables, such as farmer’s market vendors and growers with roadside market stands.
The FoodLink℠ website, found at https://extension.purdue.edu/foodlink/index.php, states, “Ultimately it is hoped that your increased use of fruits and vegetables will contribute to not only some delicious food choices as you increasingly incorporate these foods into your diet but will significantly contribute to the health and wellness of you, your family and/or those you serve as an advisor.”
Here is an example of the way FoodLink℠ works for consumers. Let’s say you’ve never consumed kohlrabi. At the website, under the “vegetables” tab, you’ll find a link to kohlrabi information. Once there, you’ll find tips on selection, types of kohlrabi, examples of other vegetables it may be paired with, suggestions on preparation, nutrition information, and how to store the vegetable. Also included is a recipe you can try (other vegetables may have multiple recipes). Finally, you’ll find food safety tips and related resources.
For growers and marketers of fresh fruits and vegetables, you’ll find marketing materials you can easily use with customers. Point of sale signs include a Quick Reference code that customers can scan with their smart phone. The QR code will take the customers to that vegetable, fruit or herb information on the website, offering them information and ways they can use the produce, which I described above. Also included are customizable signs with space to enter you price or other information.
Growers must enroll in FoodLink℠ via the website to be eligible for pre-printed materials from Purdue’s Education Store (while supplies last). To order, you must call the Education Store at 765-494-6794. Shipping charges will apply. Free pdf downloads of images are also available from the website.
Broaden your horizons! Buy local and find some delicious new ways to use new produce from FoodLink℠.
