The end of 2020 is fast approaching, and for private applicators with expiring licenses, it also means that some producers may find that they need to attend an approved program or two by year’s end.
Purdue Extension in Whitley County will host a private applicator recertification program (PARP) on Dec. 10, 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City. Check-in will be from 6–6:30 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 260-244-7615 with name and phone number by Dec. 4.
Farmers should bring their private applicator license number with them. The $10 program fee will be collected at the end of the program. Note that face masks should be worn and social distancing will be observed.
The Whitley County PARP event on Dec. 10 is targeted toward livestock producers and private fertilizer applicators (however, it will also count toward private pesticide applicators). Topics will include recognizing toxic plants in pastures and forage crops; forage management practices that improve yield, quality and persistence; and a 2020 PARP Office of the Indiana State Chemist update.
Private applicators are typically individuals who spray restricted use pesticides and/or apply fertilizer (manure) from a confined feeding operation to their own land. Individuals in related capacities may also need a private applicator license (see websites at end of article for details). Individuals may possess a private pesticide applicator license, a private fertilizer applicator license, or a private applicator license with both endorsements.
A private applicator license is active for a period of five years. Private applicators must attend three private applicator recertification programs within that five-year period to keep their license active and avoid the need to re-test. However, no more than two programs may be attended for credit in any one calendar year.
One implication of that requirement is that private applicators cannot wait until the final year of their active license and attend all three required programs. For those producers whose license expires Dec. 31, 2021 (next year), you should check your records to see that you have at least one program attended for credit by the end of this year.
An on-line program is available, but it may only be taken once for credit (one of the three required programs in five years). Information and a link to register is at https://ppp.purdue.edu/private-applicators/recertification-parp/online-recertification-program/. The cost is the same as attending an in-person program — $10.
Producers may also check periodically for updated listings of in-person programs available in the region at: https://ppp.purdue.edu/private-applicators/recertification-parp/parp-events/. This website is updated often. Approved programs may be attended anywhere in the state for credit; programs do not need to be exclusively within your county of origin.
Noble County Extension will also host a PARP on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. Call 260-636-2111 for details.
For more information about Purdue Pesticide Programs, visit their website at: https://ppp.purdue.edu. Office of the Indiana State Chemist (regulatory authority) website is at: https://www.oisc.purdue.edu.
