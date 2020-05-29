It’s early in the morning, the sun is up, but it’s low in the sky, just above the eastern horizon.
I’m up, too.
I’m dressed and sitting at my desk, watching birds at the feeder outside the window beyond my desk and considering what to write about for my next article.
Should I write about one of the birds coming to my feeder? There are black-capped chickadees and a white-breasted nuthatch, cardinals, a blue jay, two mourning doves, a chipping sparrow, red-winged blackbirds, cowbirds, goldfinches, house sparrows and a male rose-breasted grosbeak. I could write about any of those birds. But I have written about them, each of them, some of them more than once.
Chickadees and nuthatches, for example, are no bigger than the chipping sparrow, yet, as I have written, they come to the feeder every day, winter and summer, except when the wind is exceptionally strong or it’s pouring down rain. They flit about, seemingly as cheerily when the temperature is below freezing, even below zero, as when the temperature is a balmy 70 degrees.
Blue jays and cardinals are also year-round feeder birds in northern Indiana, non-migrants. The cardinals have become year-rounders in northern Indiana since I moved to the Hoosier state. When I moved to Indiana, the northern limit of the range of cardinals was southern Indiana, along the Ohio River.
Blue jays, like the chickadees and nuthatches, are summer and winter birds in northern Indiana and north well into Canada. Blue jays came to the bird feeder I had when I was a boy growing up in northern Iowa.
Mourning doves were early spring migrants to northern Indiana when I moved here. A mourning dove in March was like a robin, a sure sign of spring. Now I’ve seen mourning doves all winter. There have been two mourning doves at my feeders almost every day all winter. There are two mourning doves at the feeder outside my study window now.
Goldfinches are year-rounders in northern Indiana but they change their colors with the seasons. In summer, males are bright yellow with a black cap, wings and tail. In fall they loose the yellow and become dull colored, like the females. In spring they regain the bright yellow. They’re changing now. Some of them have almost regained their sun-shiny summer brightness.
I could write pages about red-winged blackbirds. When I was young they were almost exclusively birds of cattail marshes. But they were highly successful birds and began nesting along roadsides and in grassy fields. By the time I was in college, they were considered by many to be the most numerous species of bird in North America in summer, from the Atlantic to the Rocky Mountains and from the Gulf Coast into Canada.
When their nesting season is over, even before nesting is over, redwings segregate. Males desert their mates and gather in flocks with other males in mid-summer, leaving the females to raise their broods. When the fledglings leave the nests females and young gather in flocks with other females and young of the year. They stay segregated through the winter and into the spring.
Male redwings return north earlier in spring than females, establish territories and sing to attract mates. They also come to bird feeders. Red-winged blackbirds at bird feeders was unheard of when I was young. Now I’ve had male red-winged blackbirds at the feeder outside my study window, and the other feeders around the house, since February.
I’ve had cowbirds at my feeders for about the same time as male redwings. The last few days, a male and a female rose-breasted grosbeak have been coming to the feeder outside my study window, a male and a female Baltimore oriole to the feeder outside the dining room window.
So what bird should I write about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.