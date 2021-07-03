Another week, and I need to write another newspaper article, something about the outdoors as all my articles are.
What should I write about this week?
The chipmunk that was on the platform bird feeder outside the window by the dining room table when I sat down inside to eat breakfast one morning recently? It fled when it saw me, jumping onto the feeder post, scurrying down the post and plunging into a hole in the ground.
Minutes later a fox squirrel climbed to the feeder, then a red squirrel. I was thinking about my next article and considered writing about the chipmunk or one of the squirrels. I could write about one of the birds flying to and from the feeder, black-capped chickadee, white-breasted nuthatch, downy or red-bellied woodpecker, cardinal or blue jay, house sparrow, goldfinch.
I don’t remember writing about a chipmunk, but I’ve written about squirrels and all those birds, many of them several times.
I could write about red-winged blackbirds which were also coming to the feeder, and were calling loudly from the marsh out by our pasture. I saw and heard redwings much of the year whenever I went outdoors. I could write about the killdeer I heard when I’d gone outside with our dogs before sitting down to breakfast, or the great blue heron I’d seen fly over.
I started to write a weekly newspaper article many years ago.
I started by asking the editor of the local newspaper in the town near where I lived for advice. He read some short stories I’d written about the out of doors, then told me if I’d submit an article to him once a week he’d revise it, print it and pay me so I’d feel obligated.
Don’t just write about birds, my editor friend advised. “Write about all outdoors.” After some thought he suggested the title for my articles, Outdoor Notes.
I could write about a bird, of course, or a mammal or other animal, or a plant. I could write about some experience I had outdoors. I could write about the weather, particularly severe weather.
I’ve experienced the most severe weather. I was a boy, home, and so were Mother and Dad and my brother when our house was severely damaged by a tornado. I’ve been on a ship at sea in hurricanes and typhoons. I experienced the hurricanes and typhoons on ships at sea while serving in the Navy.
I could write about the clouds, and I have, towering white cumulus clouds, gray stratus clouds, nimbus clouds which often bring rain. I could write about, and have written about, global warming.
In summer, when my brother and I lived and worked on farms, after the chores were done in the evening we used to climb to the top of a hay stack and look to the clouds, imagining different shapes.
I could write in response to somebody who has written to me. For example, I recently received a question, by email and with a picture, asking the name of a red bird. It wasn’t a cardinal or a scarlet tanager. It was redstart, which is a warbler. I could write about warblers.
I could write about and give a personal account of seeing many families of birds.
I’ve been to Midway Island, again while in the Navy, and seen the albatrosses that spend their lives over or on the ocean except when they go to land to nest. Midway is now a refuge but when I was in the Navy it was a refueling station for Navy ships and there was an air base.
We Navy men that saw Midway when the albatrosses which we called gooney birds. Why? Because of how awkward they appeared when they set down on land. They often flipped when their feet touched land, did a somersault.
So what should I write about this week?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.