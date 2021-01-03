COLDWATER, Mich. — Winter brings with it an increase in depressive symptoms in many people in our community.
It is estimated that more than 10 million people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder and is more common in women. This disorder occurs when there is a decrease in sun light in the fall and winter months, and is thought to be a result of less exposure to the sun.
This creates a chemical imbalance in the brain that decreases the release of “feel good chemicals” (serotonin) that boost mood, make you feel calm and focused. Many find that they are indoors for longer periods in the winter resulting in less interaction with others, lack of exercise and less exposure to sunlight.
Many are unaware of the increase in depression because they can often miss the signs:
• Increased irritability
• Less motivation
• Changes in sleep patterns and eating patterns
• Feeling tired often
• Feeling hopeless or having excessive guilt
• Somatic symptoms (minor physical ailments not associated with any specific illness or injury)
• Lack of interest in typically enjoyable activities
• Increased alcohol consumption
• Drug abuse
• Increased risky or impulsive behaviors
• Increase in negative thoughts
• Excessive sarcasm
• Regular feelings of hostility toward others
This year has introduced even more difficulties with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, societal stress is higher leading more in our community to feel depressed and isolated.
Some tips to get through the winter and beat the winter blues:
• Take in as much natural light as possible, especially on sunny days
• Bundle up and get outside
• Purchase a light box with at least 10,000 light intensity exposure to get more light during the day
• Exercise regularly (consult your physician for guidelines)
• Participate in activities that you typically enjoy
• Change your mind about winter and find ways to appreciate it
• Share time with loved ones and friends keeping in mind proper practices for minimizing the risk of Covid-19 exposure
• Utilize video technology to frequently interact with family and friends
• Watch diet habits, especially high sugar foods (consult your physician on a diet suited to your health needs)
Mild depression can be controllable with these tips, however if your depression causes a severe decline in your ability to carry on the normal activities of daily living, see your doctor. If you or a loved one experiences thoughts of suicide or serious self-harm and are unable to maintain safety, go to your nearest emergency department or call 911.
For more information about Outpatient Behavioral Health services at ProMedica Coldwater call 517-279-5020.
