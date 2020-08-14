One year ago
Churubusco’s Sam Wood and Maggie Burita advanced to the state finals in track.
A special event was held at Churubusco High School to celebrate 45 years of musical theater, honoring Harold Norman.
Greg Childs, of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, was elected to lead the Indiana Funeral Directors Association as its president for the 2019-2020 year. He was the first funeral director from Whitley County to be elected to the office.
Churubusco FFA’s wildlife team Alexis Starkey, Nick Teague and Ben Teague was state runner-up.
Churubusco High School graduate Wyatt Gillenwater opened a barbershop in downtown Churubusco, called “North Main Barbershop.”
Churubusco track coach Zach Dock was named as one of the top in the state as the Indiana Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches Class A Coach of the Year for boys track and field.
Churubusco High School’s Nate Konger and Blaire Foote were named state champions in the Indiana FFA Welding Contest.
Pat Esslingen made history on June 19 when she was installed as the first female commander of American Legion Post No. 157 in Churubusco.
Five years ago
The Churubusco Chamber of Commerce selected Alta Kensill, a junior at the high school, to be a part of the organization’s new internship program.
Valerie Pope was named valedictorian and Peyton Brandt was named salutatorian of Churubusco High School’s Class of 2015.
Whitley County joined the Northeast Regional District Authority, as part of a new statewide initiative.
Relay for Life in Whitley County was held at Indian Springs Middle School.
Lisa Waterman was named Top New Advisor by Transamerica Financial Advisors — one of the highest achievements recognized by the organization.
Rev. Edward Thompson resigned as pastor of the Good News Baptist Church in Churubusco after he took a position in New York.
Norm Decker celebrated 50 years as a barber in Churubusco.
More than 200 vehicles registered for the Churubusco Charity Car and Truck Show at C&A Tool. Churubusco seniors received more than $2 million in scholarships, announced at the annual senior awards banquet at the school.
Churubusco’s baseball team won the sectional championship, beating Bluffton 6-4 in the title game.
Bones Theatre was named Business of the Month by the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce.
Smith-Green Community Schools Board members rejected a recommendation from Superintendent Galen Mast to add dual responsibilities to the technology director’s position — adding administrative responsibilities of elementary assistant principal to the job description.
A large chemical fire at C&R Plating in Columbia City caused hundreds of people to be evacuated from their homes. Nearly 500 residents from 200 homes near the factory were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Josh Skinner received the Largest Turtle award at the Turtle Days Festival in Churubusco.
J.C. and Judy Bonar and Brenton and Roberta Elser celebrated their 60th wedding anniversaries.
10 years ago
Governor Mitch Daniels reduced school funding for K-12 education by $297 million in 2010.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to an armed robbery at East of Chicago Pizza in Churubusco, locking an employee inside a cooler and taking cash.
Jennifer Blaugh and Steve Bennett announced the birth of a son, Landon James.
Receiving 20-year awards from C&A tool were: Jim Eckert, Scott Elliott, Barry Miller, Mike Keefe, Ron Dunn, Brian Bradtmiller, Rodney Johnson, Kevin LeFever, Jeff Herron, Ivan King, Dale Cummings, Bobby Weeks, Joel Barrett, Ralph Vela and Bill Johnson.
20 years ago
Churubusco Elementary School’s “The Soundmasters” sand at the FAME Festival at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.
Churubusco High School’s Class of 1965 planned its 35-year class reunion to be held at the Eagle’s Nest in Columbia City. Jera (Krider) Kessler and Patty (Zolman) Amber coordinated the event.
Churubusco Public Library started receiving new magazines, thanks to a donation by a generous patron. The new subscriptions included several published by The Smithsonian.
50 years ago
Sixty-two Churubusco High School students were recognized for scholastic achievements, according to Principal Rex Baker. Senior members of the honor roll included Linda Dafforn, JoAnn Honeywell, Mary Jo Mathieu, Pam McCoy, Marcia McEowen, Ellen Mendenhall, Bonita Romine, Harriet Ross, Penny Ruckman, Rebecca Troyer and DeLara Zolman.
Bangs Variety Store was selling a two-gallon gasoline can for $1.47, “walking shorts” for $2.98, a two-pack of plastic drapes for $1, men’s bathing suits for $2.98 and vinyl place mats for 98 cents.
“Probing Professional Problems of Mental Health” was the topic of discussion at an event held at Mary Raber School in Columbia City. The event was sponsored by the Whitley County Mental Health Association, Zone A Mental Health Planning Committee, and the Jaycees of Columbia City. Professional workers who cope with problems of mental health discussed their observations, including William Kurosky, administrator of the Five County Mental Health Clinic.
Plans were in the works for a constant care unit at Whitley County Hospital. A $1,000 donation was presented to the hospital as an initial contribution to provide such services. The entire project was expected to cost $18,000. Constant care would include a concentration of specialized equipment, as well as constant attention by trained nursing personnel for patients requiring special needs, according to hospital administrator Robert McConnell.
