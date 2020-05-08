As we all begin another growing season in Indiana, residents may find some Purdue Extension smart phone or tablet apps quite handy. Most apps are available for either Android or iOS (unless noted) at the respective app stores for a small fee.
Farmers may find apps related to crops, scouting and cover crops quite helpful.
The Corn & Soybean Field Guide is available as an iPad app of the popular pocket-size guide. This comprehensive, science-based app provides a range of information to help you effectively manage corn and soybean production. The app will feel familiar, yet surprise you with its new photos and features. It is not yet available for Android.
The Corn Field Scout App and Soybean Field Scout App are the perfect in-field references that take the popular Corn & Soybean Field Guide to the next level. Purdue University specialists created these comprehensive, science-based apps to help you effectively manage corn and soybean production.
The Midwest Cover Crop Field Scout app is a convenient, handy resource based on the pocket field guide. The app will help you effectively select, grow, and use cover crops in your farming systems.
Homeowners may find the Purdue Plant Doctor series apps quite helpful.
The Purdue Turf Doctor app was developed by experts at Purdue University to help homeowners and land managers diagnose and address turfgrass problems caused by a variety of factors including weeds, insects, diseases, nuisance animals, and abiotic stress. Turfgrass management professionals and garden center personnel can also use this app to improve communication with their customers.
The Purdue Tomato Doctor app helps gardeners identify, diagnose and manage insect, disease and environmental problems on their tomatoes. The app contains almost 500 high quality images to help users throughout North America diagnose their most common (and uncommon) tomato problems.
The Purdue Annual Doctor app has been developed by experts at Purdue University to help people better identify and manage insect, disease, and environmental problems you find on annual bedding plants like geraniums, petunias and zinnias, to name a few of the more than 60 commonly planted annual flowers. Landscape professionals and garden center personnel can use this app to improve communication with their customers.
The Purdue Perennial Doctor app has been developed by experts at Purdue University to help people better identify and manage insect, disease, and environmental problems they find on herbaceous, perennial landscape plants from anemone to yarrow, to name a few of the more than 100 commonly planted perennials in the Midwest. Landscape professionals and garden center personnel can use this app to improve communication with their customers.
The Purdue Tree Doctor app has been developed by experts at Purdue University to help people better identify and manage tree problems caused by a variety of factors, including insects and diseases. Landscape professionals, arborists, and garden center personnel can use this app to improve communication with their customers.
For more information on the apps, go to Purdue Extension’s Education Store, www.edustore.purdue.edu.
Of course, local residents may also contact the Purdue Extension office for particular questions on crop or plant issues at 260-244-7615.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.