Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Occasional light rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.