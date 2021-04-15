The girls basketball scene has been dominated the last two seasons by Angola and Garrett, so it’s no wonder a representative from each team lead the KPC Media Group’s All-Area team.
The Prep of the Year for the second consecutive season is Angola senior and Central Michigan signee Hanna Knoll. The Coach of the Year is also no stranger to winning this award, Garrett head coach Bob Lapadot. He was named Coach of the Year in 2014.
Knoll had to shoulder a little more responsibility during her senior season, but she handled it well. She led the Hornets to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship and the Class 3A Garrett Sectional title.
She averaged 19 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field. The future Chippewa finished with 1,526 career points, which was good enough to become the all-time leader for the Angola girls and for Steuben County girls basketball.
Knoll earned All-NECC honors and was a Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Senior Workout participant. Knoll also made the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association All-State first team and was selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association “Supreme 15” All-State Team.
The Railroaders reached the 20-win mark for the second time under Lapadot, and for the seventh time in program history, this past season with a 20-3 record. Garrett was the most consistent, dominant team in the area during the 2020-21 season. Their three losses were all by six points or less.
Garrett won the NECC regular season championship with a perfect 10-0 record. And on the night the Railroaders finished their conference schedule, Lapadot also collected his 150th career win.
Other program records Garrett broke this season were fewest points allowed in a half (0) and most three-point field goals made in a game (13).
In a Dec. 8 game at Westview, won by Garrett 52-12, the Railroaders established a new record for fewest points allowed in a game.
Here’s the rest of the girls basketball all-area team.
Lauren Leach, Jr., Angola
Leach has been a consistent No. 2 for the last couple of seasons for the Hornets and one of the best defenders in the area. She averaged 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Megan Nisun, Sr., Angola
Nisun’s stats won’t blow you away, but what she does in the areas that don’t show up in the stat sheet are the reasons why she made the all-area team. She did a lot of the little things for the Hornets and played well with Knoll and Leach.
Bailey Hartsough, Sr., Lakeland
Hartsough went out by giving everything she had. The senior led the Lakers to the Class 3A sectional championship at Wawasee and their first win at the regional stage in program history. She averaged 17.7 points, nine rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. Hartsough became the leading girls basketball scorer in Lakeland program history and LaGrange County with 1,664 points. She also became the program leader in rebounds (761), steals (328) and blocks (138).
Faith Riehl, So., Lakeland
Riehl made tremendous improvements from her freshman season and became a reliable second option for the Lakers. Unfortunately, her season was cut short with a knee injury. Riehl averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 assists per game and was an IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention.
Bailey Kelham, So., Garrett
Kelham continued to show why she started right away as a freshman last season with a stellar sophomore campaign. She averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game. Kelham was an Associated Press All-State honorable mention and IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention.
Morgan Ostrowski, Jr., Garrett
Ostrowski was one of best post players in the area. She was hard to score on with 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. As an IBCA All-State honorable mention, she scored 10.7 and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Taylor Gerke, Jr., Garrett
Gerke joined the Railroaders this season and shined. She did anything and everything for Garrett and averaged 11 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.6 steals and one block per game. Gerke was an IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention
Nataley Armstrong, Jr., Garrett
Armstrong guided the Railroaders from both sides of the floor. She often guarded the opposing team’s best player and kept Garrett’s offense in line. She averaged 7.8 assists per game to go along with her 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and two steals per contest.
Lilly Mast, Sr., West Noble
Mast did it on both ends of the floor for the Chargers. She led her team in points at 15.7 points per game and finished with a team-high 4.7 steals per game. Mast also had 4.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. She was also an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention.
Mackensy Mabie, So., West Noble
Mabie was a tremendous addition to West Noble for the 2020-21 season. After transferring from Columbia City, she had 12.3 points, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists per contest for the Chargers. Mabie was an IBCA Underclass All-State honorable mention.
Jazmyn Smith, Jr., West Noble
Smith was a terror in the paint on the offensive end and at the top of the Chargers’ trap defense. Her size and length made it very difficult for opposing teams to get into their offense. She averaged 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
Alayna Boots, Jr., Prairie Heights
Boots was a big reason why the Panthers showed improvement in the 2020-21 season. As the team captain, she scored 11.2 points per game while shooting 37% from three-point range.
Trevyn Terry, So., Prairie Heights
Terry continued to show growth during her sophomore season and was still a problem down low for opposing teams. She averaged 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest.
Bridgette Gray, Sr., Central Noble
Gray helped the Cougars remain as one of the top teams in the NECC. She ended up averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She was also an all-conference selection.
Lydia Andrews, Sr., Central Noble
Andrews has been a do-it-all type of player for the Cougars for four seasons, and the Bethel University signee had 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
Chloe Jolloff, Sr., Lakewood Park
Jolloff helped keep the Panther program moving in a positive direction and helped Lakewood Park win a sectional title in 2018. The Huntington University signee averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.1 steals per game in her final season and was an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention.
Avan Beiswanger, Sr., East Noble
Beiswanger was a tough, hard-nosed player who wasn’t afraid of contact while driving at the rim. She averaged 12 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Knights. Beiswanger was an All-Northeast 8 Conference first team selection.
Jada Rhonehouse, Jr., Fremont
Rhonehouse was the leader of the Eagles this season and led them to what was considered an unlikely sectional championship appearance. The junior averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Sullivan Kessler, Sr., Eastside
Kessler led the Blazers to another solid season and finished off her career by making the all-area team. She signed to play at Indiana University South Bend and averaged 11.8 points, 3.8 steals, three assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Honorable mentions were: Angola’s Riley Pepple, Garrett’s Faith Owen, Central Noble’s Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel, East Noble’s Carly Turner, DeKalb’s Maddie Hickman and Lillie Cone, Fremont’s Katie Berlew, Prairie Heights’ Kennedy Kugler, Lakeland’s Madison Keil and Peyton Hartsough, West Noble’s Nichelle Phares, Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted, Lakewood Park’s Jade Carnahan and Frannie Talarico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.