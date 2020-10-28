HUNTINGTON — Four area runners extended their season one more week and advanced to the IHSAA State Finals next Saturday in Terre Haute.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury won the boys race at the New Haven Semi-state on Saturday morning on the cross country course at Huntington University in a blazing time of 15 minutes and 25 seconds. His teammate Gracynn Hinkley finished in 23rd in the girls race and was the third to last runner to qualify for the state finals.
The Westview twins Spencer and Remington Carpenter both qualified for the state finals after finishing in fourth and seventh, respectively, in the boys race.
Steury sprinted up the first hill after the starter’s gun went off and was in the lead by the time he reached the top. He never relinquished the lead the entire race and kept a 10-second gap for most of the race.
“I ran alright with a decent time. Our workout this week wasn’t to prepare us for (Saturday) but to prepare us for next week,” Steury said.
Steury finished in third at the semi-state last season, then placed seventh at the state finals the following week. This year, he has bigger aspirations.
“Definitely now going into it with a way better outlook on it than last year. We’re looking better than seventh place. Definitely one of the contenders to try and win. I can’t say I’m the best out there, because there’s other good kids out there too. I’m just really excited to see where I fit in,” Steury said.
Last season, Spencer Carpenter advanced to the state finals as an individual, and his brother Remington did not. Now, they get to run in Terre Haute together.
“It feels pretty good. A lot better than last year, not having anyone with me last year kind of sucked. This year, we’ve been right with each other, so that has been helpful knowing (Remington) is right behind me makes me go a little faster,” Spencer Carpenter said.
“Last year, I didn’t make it out of semi-state. I missed it by a couple of spots, so this year I felt a lot better with the accomplishment of going to state,” Remington Carpenter said.
Spencer and Remington were a part of a pack that trailed Steury for most of the race before they started to spread out as the race went along.
“I got a little nervous taking charge right before and after the mile. I was scared the other guys were going to come up and pass me. They caught me a little bit, but I stayed with them until the last 400 meters,” Spencer Carpenter said.
“The first mile was pretty decent honestly and went just as planned. Then after that, I just tried to maintain the same pace. The last 800 meters was getting to me, then when we came up to the homestretch with 100 meters left, I just gave it all. I heard someone right behind me but I just kept going,” Remington Carpenter said.
As a team, the Warrior boys finished in 11th. Anthony Sanchez finished in 91st, and Lyndon Miller came in 113th.
West Noble’s Grant Flora finished in 33rd in 16:35, and Churubusco’s Eli Lantz came in 53rd in 16:53. Knight Wesley Potts crossed in 17:15 for 81st, and Garrett’s Tanner McMain ended up in 89th at 17:18.7.
Hamilton Southeastern won the boys team title with a total of 109 points. Concordia won the tiebreaker over Fisher for second place after both teams finished with 124 points. Carroll wound up fourth (165 points), followed by Goshen (188) and Penn (206) to advance to the state finals as teams.
Hinkley made it to this point in the season her freshman season, but it came to an end after finishing in 57th. This year, she put more time into her training and dropped 34 places to advance to the state finals for the first time.
“It took a lot more training and a lot more work, but it was definitely worth it,” Hinkley said. “It just feels really good to drop off that many places and that much time.”
Hinkley passed the last two other individuals who qualified for state, NorthWood’s Kaitlin Burden and South Side’s Lauren Walda, in the final stages of the race. She finished in a time of 19:38.
“I think it was a perfect race plan for me. I took it out not that hard, and then I just started to pass people. That’s how I feel like I do the best,” Hinkley said.
DeKalb’s Riley Winebrenner came in 33rd in 19:57. Her teammate Lydia Bennett finished in 54th at 20:23, just ahead of West Noble’s Ruby Clark in 55th. East Noble’s Mariah Maley took 45th in a time of 20:11, and her running mate Rachel Becker crossed in 20:55 for 82nd. Westview’s DeAnn Fry placed 48th in 20:18, and Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong was 78th in 20:53.
Carroll senior Zoe Duffus was the individual champion on the girls side with a time of 17:52. She led the Chargers to their sixth straight semi-state title with 46 points. Hamilton Southeastern finished in second with 74 points, followed by Concordia (124), Fishers (171), Penn (183) and Homestead (200).
The IHSAA State Finals will be ran at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The girls race will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by their awards ceremony. Then, the boys race will start at 3 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow.
